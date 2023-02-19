Meghalaya: Campaigning for Assembly polls gain momentum

AMN /SHILONG

As just eight days left to go to the polls leaders of all political parties are busy to the woo the voters in Meghalaya. Star Campaigners and senior leaders are holding several public meetings and election rallies raking up their political agenda and promises.

During poll campaigns allegations and counter-allegations are frequently made over issues of corruption, and lack of development. BJP, NPP, Congress and Trinamool Congress are charging each other over a host of issues like transparency, dilapidated health infrastructure and welfare schemes.

On the other hand for regional parties like the United Democratic Party(UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Voice of the People Party (VPP) demand separate Khasi-Jaintia State, the revocation of Assam-Meghalaya accord, Inner Line Permit (ILP) are key poll agenda during campaigns.

During election campaigns, BJP is keeping thrust on the agenda of the all-round development of Meghalaya. During his public meeting in Baghmara Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said road projects worth over 25000 crore rupees are being implemented in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma and Union Minister John Barla will address public meetings in East Shillong assembly segments today. Senior NPP leader and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will address public meetings in the Garo Hills region. TMC Senior leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma will also hold public meetings in support of party candidates.