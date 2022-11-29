Meghalaya cabinet approves mental health and social care policy

AMN

The State Cabinet pf Meghalaya has passed its first-ever Mental Health and Social Care Policy following a Cabinet meeting today. With this, Meghalaya has become the first state in the Northeast and the third state in India to have such a policy. The vision of the Meghalaya Mental Health and Social Care Policy is to promote overall mental health and well-being and facilitate appropriate access and care pathways.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that this policy will ensure proper attention to mental health, especially for children, adolescents, and youths. He added that the Government strongly feels that Mental Health issues are often neglected and hence a comprehensive policy was required to address the issue. This policy will ensure that proper attention is given to mental health, particularly for our youth and adolescents.