Meghalaya assembly elections: Filing of nominations going on in state

AMN

In Meghalaya, the filing of nominations is going on. Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer, F.R. Kharkongor, along with other officers reviewed the poll preparedness in the South Garo Hills area yesterday, February 2.

The hill state peoples democratic party HSPDP who was part of the ruling Meghalaya democratic alliance MDA has released its manifesto for the ensuing assembly elections yesterday. The party has promised to continue its demand for Khasi Jaintia state as per article 371 of the constitution.

Meanwhile the independent MLA from the Baghmara constituency, Samuel Sangma yesterday submitted his resignation from the state assembly. He has been given a ticket by BJP from the same seat. In the last two months around 20 MLA’S have shifted their loyalties in the assembly which has only 60 members.

Interestingly the turncoats have also managed to get tickets from every political party. BJP released the list of candidates for all 60 assembly seats yesterday which includes the names of turncoats like Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma, Bendik Marak, Martin Danggo and Himalaya Shangpliang.

