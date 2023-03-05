इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 11:13:47      انڈین آواز
Meghalaya Assembly-elect to meet tomorrow for an ‘oath-taking session’ in Shillong

AMN

In Meghalaya, the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly will be meeting in Shillong tomorrow morning to take an oath even as the NPP chief Conrad K Sangma is working on the formation of the new government. He said the swearing ceremony will be held on Tuesday.

As already reported, Mr Sangma has claimed the support of 32 members in the 60-member State Assembly including 26 of NPP, 2 each from BJP and HSPDP and 2 independents.

BJP is expecting both its MLAs to be inducted into the Conrad Government 2. Speaking to the media, Party State President Ernest Mawrie said both of them are seniors and served as ministers in the previous government. He said, the party will be happy if they are inducted into the cabinet.

