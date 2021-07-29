Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Meghalaya: 731 new cases of COVID-19 reported

731 fresh new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours including 423 recoveries in Meghalaya. The State has 5,750 active cases and a total of 56,933 recovered cases according to the Directorate of Health Services.

14 deaths were also reported, seven from East Khasi Hills district, three from Ri Bhoi district, two from West Garo Hills district and one each from South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts.

The total number of COVID 19 related deaths in the state has reached 1,062. So far the total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in the State stands at 63,745 and 10,46,578 people have been vaccinated.

SPORTS

Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women’s 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and ...

Olympic Hockey: India overpowers Argentina 3-1,confirm place in quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Playing an all-out attacking game India overpowered defending champion Argentina 3-1 for ...

Olympic Men’s Hockey: India to face defending champion Argentina in fourth league match

By Harpal Singh Bedi Virtually assured of a place in quarter finals, a confident India will look for their ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

