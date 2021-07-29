Meghalaya: 731 new cases of COVID-19 reported

AMN
731 fresh new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours including 423 recoveries in Meghalaya. The State has 5,750 active cases and a total of 56,933 recovered cases according to the Directorate of Health Services.
14 deaths were also reported, seven from East Khasi Hills district, three from Ri Bhoi district, two from West Garo Hills district and one each from South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts.
The total number of COVID 19 related deaths in the state has reached 1,062. So far the total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in the State stands at 63,745 and 10,46,578 people have been vaccinated.