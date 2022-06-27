Mega Health Camp organized for more than 60000 tribal people at Khunti district in Jharkhand

AMN

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the local district administration jointly organized a Mega Health Camp for more than 60000 tribal people in Khunti district in Jharkhand. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that the new initiative of organizing Tribal Dialogue on the topic Abua Bugin Swasthya (अबुआ बुगिन स्वास्थ) ie Our Better Health’ will sensitize the tribal population on their health needs.

Mr. Munda said that the Mega Health camp is being organized under Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. More than 350 doctors gathered from all over the country today to treat more than 60,000 tribal people. At the Health fair, Doctors examined people for all types of disease free of cost and distributed free medicines. ALIMCO also provided artificial limb devices to 3000 differently-abled people, while 25000 people were provided glasses.