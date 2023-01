AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior JD( U) leader and party parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha today claimed that many senior leaders of the party are in touch with BJP. Talking to reporters in Patna, Mr Kushwaha said, his meeting with BJP leaders does not mean that he is in touch with BJP.

Replying to a question, he said JD(U) is weakening day by day and he is trying his best to strengthen the party.