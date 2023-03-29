Meeting of National Security Advisers of member countries of SCO begins in New Delhi

AMN

The meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) began in New Delhi today.

The meeting is being chaired by NSA Ajit Kumar Doval. It is being attended in person by several high-level delegates from Central Asian Countries. Pakistan and China are also likely to attend the SCO-NSA meeting virtually. The meeting is expected to look at counter-terrorism, radicalisation and extremism, trans-national crimes, such as the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, and global security issues. Currently, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.