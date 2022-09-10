Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Rodolfo Vega Oviedo in New Delhi

AMN

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today inaugurated an exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Rodolfo Vega Oviedo of El Salvador at IGNCA Gallery in New Delhi.

The exhibition has been organized by Indian Council of Cultural Relations, ICCR and the Embassy of the Republic of El Salvador in collaboration with the IGNCA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Lekhi stated that cultural exchanges and appreciation of each other through art and craft, helps in familiarization with the way of life and promotes good relations among countries.

Appreciating Mr Oviedo, she said the artist is in India on a very momentous occasion as the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Renowned artist Rodolfo Vega Oviedo is awarded by the French Government for his cultural work and for consolidating links between France and Latin America.

Rodolfo’s paintings act almost like an axis that centres his distinctive stories. Carefully collected materials like wire, sand, and leaf, amongst others, synthesize with his memories and result in a well-rehearsed composition. Acrylic and neon painted canvases delightfully demonstrate an accumulation of universal or mythological motifs simplified on the verge of abstraction.

His work is part of various personal and public collections and has been exhibited in more than 20 countries around the world. Among these exhibitions and public collections are the Pompidou Museum in Metz, the Tehran Artistic House, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the Gomez Palace in Havana, Cuba.