Media should not be threatened in doing honest job: Press Club of India

The Press Club of India is dismayed by the pleading of the Union government to that practically appears to suggest that only the official version of the situation arising out of the massive Covid-19 crisis be reflected in the media.

This borders on censorship and we forcefully reject such an approach and express our sharp criticism of it.

The Supreme Court evidently was also not persuaded by the official approach. It asked the government to make its version available on a routine basis for the media.

This thankfully makes facts disseminated by the government easily accessible. The top court was careful not to stop the media from doing its work.

The mainstream media has on the whole rendered splendid service in making available reliable information, often dispelling sensationalism and fake stuff circulating on social media that can hamper work against the Covid-19 pandemic or can spark social tension.

In doing its work, the mainstream media has on some issues attempted to show lapses in the official effort. This is very important for society and for the government as this potentially opens the process of corruption.

Media persons take personal risks in stepping out to bring facts to the notice of society. Even at the lower levels, official functionaries must avoid the temptation to place obstacles in their path.

The ham-handed effort on the UP government’s part, which alas has not been repudiated by appropriate levels at the Centre, to file an FIR against Siddharth Vardarajan, founder-editor of the web- journal “The Wire”, is reprehensible. This media outlet had merely reported that UP CM Adityanath had presided over a religious ceremony in Ayodhya recently with a large body of people in attendance after the national lockdown announced by the PM.

CMs, other high political and executive functionaries should present a good example to society. It is not expected that they threaten the media in doing an honest job.

Anand K Sahay

President,

Anant Bagaitkar,

Secretary-General

Press Release