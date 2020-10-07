Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2020 09:05:39      انڈین آواز

Media bodies demand immediate release of journalist arrested on way to Hathras

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Siddique Kappan 

WEB DESK

The Press Club of India and other media organisations have demanded immediate release of Kerala journalist arrested on way to Hathras. The journalist Siddique Kappan, secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) who writes for Malayalam news websites like azhimukham.com. has been arrested by UP police under UAPA, the anti terror law.

The UAPA is primarily an anti-terror law – aimed at “more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities”.

PCI released a statement saying that Kappan should be “released without delay”. “It is our apprehension that the Yogi Adityanath government, in line with its clearly stated conspiracy theory as explanation for the tragic Hathras incident, will employ diversionary tactics to take the focus away from the many suspicious, possibly criminal actions of its police and administration and the virtual silence of the political leadership on the Hathras tragedy,” it said.

The Delhi unit of KUWJ has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Kappan’s detention. “We have filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court against the illegal detention of a journalist who was doing his job… The Constitution of our country protects the freedom of press. Kappan’s arrest is a breach of Constitutional values,” the Delhi unit of the Union said.

The letter to the UP CM, signed by KUWJ president Miji Jose, said, “He is the secretary of KUWJ… and had gone to Hathras Monday morning to cover the present situation in the area… We understand that he was taken into police custody by UP Police from Hathras toll plaza. Our efforts and the efforts by some advocates based in Delhi to contact him were not successful.”

While Kappan hails from Kerala and has been living in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area for years, Rahman is from Muzaffarnagar, Ahmed from Bahraich, and Alam from Rampur.

They were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday from a toll plaza in Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the kin of the deceased Dalit woman who was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men last month.

“During a check at Maant toll plaza on Monday morning, we found the movement of a Swift Dzire car suspicious. We questioned the four persons and they were taken into preventive arrest under CrPC Section 151. It appears that they were heading towards Hathras. While no FIR has been filed against them, they said they are related to PFI and CFI during questioning,” Gaurav Grover, SSP Mathura, told The Indian Express.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

Hockey Team determined to become Olympic medallists; Akashdeep Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Versatile forward Akashdeep Singh says that the national hockey team is deter ...

Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team's campaign in ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!