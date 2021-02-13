Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
MEA reiterates, India and China have agreed to convene a 10th round of senior commanders meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK

The External Affairs Ministry has reiterated that India and China have agreed to convene a 10th round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area, to address the remaining issues.

In reply to a question while addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava added that the statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday is self-explanatory.

In reply to a question regarding recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau about farmers’ protest, the MEA Spokesperson said, “Canadian Prime Minister has commended efforts of the Government of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting a democracy.

He also acknowledged the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic personnel and premises in Canada.”

SPORTS

TECH AWAAZ

MARQUEE

MEDIA

