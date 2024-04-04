MEA Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Cambodia for Employment

AMN

The External Affairs Ministry has issued an Advisory to caution Indian nationals travelling to Cambodia for employment, asking them to do so only through authorised agents.

In its Advisory, the Ministry said that Indian nationals, lured by fake promises of lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia, are falling into the trap of human traffickers. These Indian nationals are coerced to undertake online financial scams and other illegal activities. The Ministry has advised people to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employers in the country.

Through the Indian Mission in Phnom Penh, the External Affairs Ministry is working closely with the Cambodian authorities to address the issue and provide continuous assistance to the affected Indian nationals.