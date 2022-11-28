FreeCurrencyRates.com

MCD Polls: BJP president on door to door campaign

Vinit  Wahi

New Delhi:  BJP president JP Nadda Sunday went door to door in Delhi’s Wazirpur seeking votes for his party’s candidates in the December 4 municipal corporation elections. The counting of votes is slated for December 7.

As part of the BJP’s mega campaign, he interacted with locals and handed out copies of the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto).He was accompanied by BJP MP Harshvardhan and other party leaders. He also took part in the door-to-door campaign in south Delhi’s Badarpur area.

The BJP has chalked out a massive outreach to voters across the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards. It has deployed around 100 of its big guns, including several Union ministers, chief ministers of party-ruled states and senior office-bearers for the task.

Various party leaders including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also joined the 12-hour campaign, which began at 8 am today.

