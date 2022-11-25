FreeCurrencyRates.com

MCD polls: BJP manifesto Promises Smart Schools, Green Delhi, end of License Raj

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party today unveiled its manifesto for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections to be held on December 4. The results will be declared on December 7.

The party has made 12 commitments in its manifesto and sought support from the people for a fourth term in the unified civic body. The saffron party which has been ruling the civic body has promised that all the MCD schools will be upgraded to smart schools.

It also promised 100 percent garbage to be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean and sustainable Delhi.

The BJP also promised that every slum dweller will be provided flats, while 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The party has further vowed to bring all services of the MCD online through a mobile app within 100 days of taking control of the civic body. One thousand chatt ghats will also be constructed in Delhi by the BJP, if voted to power in the civic body polls. As per the party manifesto, the BJP will do away with trade and health license, besides abolishing.

The Sankalp Patra was released by the senior leaders of the party including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others.

Goyal said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government deprived MCD of the due funds. The party also failed to fulfill its promises, because of which people in the national capital are still suffering. Our commitments will improve the basic amenities across Delhi. “

“The AAP government is involved in scams and corruption. Tickets are being sold by the top leadership of the party. As many as Rs 42,000 crore was supposed to be given to MCD, but it failed,” said the minister.

