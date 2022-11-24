MCD Elections: Congress promises free RO Water Purifier for poor in Delhi

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar, along with Chairman of the Manifesto Committee and former Minister Haroon Yusuf, former Delhi Minister Dr Narendra Nath and Chairman of the DPCC Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, ex-MLA, today launched another Vision Document for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections by promising free Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purifier to every poor household in Delhi.

The DPCC chief said that the Arvind Kejrwial Government has cheated the poor people of Delhi by promising free 20 kilolitres of water, as the water they get was unfit for consumption. He said that Delhi has over 26 lakh metered and nearly 2.34 lakh unmetered water connections, and Congress’ slogan for the MCD election will be “Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal”, to make Delhi “Beemari Mukth” (free of diseases), as clean water was the right of everyone.

He said that Congress’ MCD election campaign will centre around issues affecting the people, and Congress’ solution to the water crisis on coming to power in the MCD, will be “Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli”.

Anil Kumar, coming on the heels of his promise of restructuring MCD’s House Tax collection to ensure 100% tax recovery by eliminating corruption in the House Tax Department, said that Congress will ensure that every household gets RO purified water, so that the poor people are not forced to buy bottled water, for which they spent Rs 30 daily and Rs 10,000 annually and a disease-free Delhi.

Former Delhi Minister and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Haroon Yusuf said that due to the consumption of unpotable water supplied by the Kejrwial Government in the guise of “free water’, even the poor people are suffering from unheard of health problems due to which they have to depend on bottled water for consumption. He said that the tanker mafia and water mafia were fishing in troubled waters to exploit the plight of people in JJ Clusters, resettlement colonies, unauthorized colonies etc.