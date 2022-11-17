FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2022 01:46:17      انڈین آواز

MCD ELECTIONS: AAP and BJP launch theme songs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The AAP and BJP launched their theme songs for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The AAP launched its theme song titled, ‘Janta Ki Taiyyari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai.’ The party’s theme song has been sung by the AAP’s Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey while the BJP released its campaign song, titled ‘BJP ka Matlab Sewa Hai’, sung by Manoj Tiwari.

The “Kejriwal in MCD” slogan is resonating everywhere and this is reflected in the song, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the song.

“People are saying that we gave an opportunity to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he ensured that we got good Government schools, hospitals, free bus rides for women in Delhi Transport Corporation buses and the Government has been working with honesty, said Sisodia.

“The BJP was given the opportunity to run the MCD and they gave garbage mountains and stray animals roaming the lanes. What was the advantage of giving BJP an opportunity in the MCD for 15 years?” Sisodia asked.

Sisodia, who convened a meeting of AAP candidates on Monday night, also told them, “You have to conduct a dress rehearsal for a padyatra in advance. Every step should be well coordinated. You should hold four-five public meetings every day.”

On the other hand, the BJP’s released its campaign song, highlighting the services performance of the Narendra Modi Government and party-governed corporations during Covid-19 and attacking the AAP on “pollution and corruption”.

The song is sung by MP Manoj Tiwari and narrates the “reality of Delhi” and the BJP’s “victory” for the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said at the launch event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart