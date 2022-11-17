MCD ELECTIONS: AAP and BJP launch theme songs

Staff Reporter

The AAP and BJP launched their theme songs for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The AAP launched its theme song titled, ‘Janta Ki Taiyyari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai.’ The party’s theme song has been sung by the AAP’s Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey while the BJP released its campaign song, titled ‘BJP ka Matlab Sewa Hai’, sung by Manoj Tiwari.

The “Kejriwal in MCD” slogan is resonating everywhere and this is reflected in the song, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the launch of the song.

“People are saying that we gave an opportunity to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he ensured that we got good Government schools, hospitals, free bus rides for women in Delhi Transport Corporation buses and the Government has been working with honesty, said Sisodia.

“The BJP was given the opportunity to run the MCD and they gave garbage mountains and stray animals roaming the lanes. What was the advantage of giving BJP an opportunity in the MCD for 15 years?” Sisodia asked.

Sisodia, who convened a meeting of AAP candidates on Monday night, also told them, “You have to conduct a dress rehearsal for a padyatra in advance. Every step should be well coordinated. You should hold four-five public meetings every day.”

On the other hand, the BJP’s released its campaign song, highlighting the services performance of the Narendra Modi Government and party-governed corporations during Covid-19 and attacking the AAP on “pollution and corruption”.

The song is sung by MP Manoj Tiwari and narrates the “reality of Delhi” and the BJP’s “victory” for the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said at the launch event.