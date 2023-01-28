Mayawati demands Govt statement on Adani share crisis

AMN / WEB DESK

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the falling shares of the Adani Group and has asked the union government to clear its the financial situation saying that the people are losing money.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mayawati wrote, ” negative report of the American firm Hindenburg on the Adani Industry Group for the past 2 days and it had widespread bad effect on the stock market . But the Government is silent while people are losing their hard earned money” .

She further said,“With Adani’s assets falling by $22.6 billion after allegations of cheating in shares etc. and his world ranking falling, more people are worried about what will happen to the huge investment that the government has made in the group? What will happen to the economy? Restlessness and anxiety are natural. A solution is needed at this juncture”.

The BSP chief said,”at the beginning of the budget session of the Parliament starting from January 31, the Government itself should put a detailed statement on this issue in both the Houses so that restlessness and despair of the people can be reduced.”