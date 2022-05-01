Maximum temperature may reach 46 to 47 degrees celsius in parts of Rajasthan

AMN

In Rajasthan, normal life has been affected due to the scorching heat and heatwave in many parts of the state. The temperature is being recorded above 45 degrees in many places of the state for the last four to five days.

Along with the western districts of the state, the eastern districts are also facing severe heat. In view of the scorching heat, the district administration has reduced the timing of schools in many districts including Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Jalore, Pali and Bharatpur.

Classes one to eight in all private and government schools in Jaipur district will be conducted from morning 7.30 to 11.30. The Jaipur district administration has been directed to establish temporary shelter homes to protect the destitute people from heatwave and heat stroke. Timings of Anganwadi centers have also been changed in the state.