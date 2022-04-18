FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Mumbai on 8-day visit to India

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Mumbai this morning on a eight-day visit to India from today to 24th of April.
Mr Jugnauth is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

The visiting dignitary will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on 19th April and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on 20th April, along with the Prime Minster of India.

Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Mauritius will also visit Varanasi during the visit.

High-level visits have been one of the significant aspects of bilateral relations of India and Mauritius.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth visited India in May 2019 to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Jugnauth was also the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019. India is one of the largest trading partners and exporter of goods and services to Mauritius.

From 1820s, Indian workers started coming to Mauritius to work on sugar plantations. There are nearly 10 thousand Indian nationals in Mauritius. A special carve-out for OCI Cards, only for Mauritius, without any restriction on the number of generations, was announced during 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2017. Mauritius introduced a visa-free regime for Indian tourists in October 2004. Under this, Indian tourists visiting Mauritius for a period up to 30 days do not require a visa.

