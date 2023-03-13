Mastermind of February 17 terror attack on Karachi police office killed in an encounter with his accomplice: CTD

AMN

The mastermind of the 17th of February terror attack on the Karachi Police Office and his accomplice were killed during an encounter, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said today.

Iriadullah, the mastermind behind the attack, was gunned down after the CTD acted on a tip-off near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area of the metropolis.

The two terrorists, including the mastermind, were killed during an exchange of fire, while two others were arrested, the CTD officials said. Iriadullah, according to the CTD, was a commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Karachi, while the second terrorist killed was identified as Abdul Waheed.

Last month, three terrorists with suicide jackets entered the multi-storey Karachi Police Office building. All three terrorists were killed in the operation and four persons, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, also died in the operation that lasted for more than four hours.