Massive search operation launched after terrorist attack in Poonch

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after a terrorist attack in Poonch on Thursday killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one. According to official sources, the entire area has been cordoned off while drones and sniffer dogs are being used to apprehend the terrorists that might be hiding in the area. Officials said that a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid close vigil along the Line of Control. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar.

Five Indian Army personnel died and one was seriously injured yesterday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch. They belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, and parties and outfits across the political spectrum have strongly condemned the cowardly attack.

