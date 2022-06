AMN

In Manipur, a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts have been completely blocked due to the massive landslide. The Ezei River, originated from Senapati district have been blocked near Noney bazaar, around 50 KM from Imphal towards Imphal Jiribam Road due to massive landslide last night. Some people are also feared trapped under debris. Danger of flash flood is also looming large in the nearby villages