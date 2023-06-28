इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2023 02:37:55      انڈین آواز
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops QS Rankings 2024 for the 12th consecutive year

University of Cambridge has managed to retain the second spot while University of Oxford has replaced Standford University on the third spot. 

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has got the top rankings for the 12th year in a row in the QS Rankings 2024 which was published today. University of Cambridge has managed to retain the second spot while University of Oxford has replaced Standford University on the third spot. 

QS World University Rankings are run by global higher analyst specialist Quacquarelli Symonds. The rankings analyse 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and draw insights from 17.5 million academic papers and 2,40,000 academic faculty and employers.

“This 20th edition of our rankings comes at a time when priorities in higher education are evolving. QS sits in the privileged position of being a nexus point in the higher education sector – connected to millions of students, hundreds of thousands of academics and employers, and thousands of institutions worldwide.” QS Rankings said in a blog post.

The QS Rankings 2024 have made some significant changes to the methodology, leading to some leading to fluctuations in university rankings this year. The rankings were based on three new metrics namely, Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

American universities once again dominated the QS rankings, taking half of the places in the top 20. Meanwhile, the National University of Singapore (NUS) moved up three places from last year’s rankings and was placed 8th this year, becoming the only Asian university to break into the top 10.

Here are the top 30 universities in the world as per QS Rankings 2024:

1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

2) University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

3) University of Oxford, United Kingdom

4) Harvard University, United States

5) Stanford University, United States

6) Imperial College London, United Kingdom
7) ETH Zurich, Switzerland

8) National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

9) UCL, United Kingdom

10) University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

11) University of Pennsylvania, United States

13) Cornell University, United States

14) The University of Melbourne, Australia

15) California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States

16) Yale University, United States

17) Peking University, China

17) Princeton University, United States

19) The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia

19) The University of Sydney, Australia

21) University of Toronto, Canada

22) The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom

23) Columbia University, United States

24) Université PSL, France

25) Tsinghua University, China

26) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Singapore

26) The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

28) Johns Hopkins University, United States

28) The University of Tokyo, Japan

29) University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

30) McGill University, Canada

