Marwadi University to host global conference on smart computing and information security

Our Correspondent

Marwadi University (MU) located in Rajkot, Gujarat is going to organise first-ever International Conference on Advancements in Smart Computing and Information Security (ASCIS) 2022.

The conference will bring together academicians, researchers, and industry practitioners of intelligent computing and information security. It will take place at the MU premises from November 25 to 27, 2022.

The conference aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia through research intervention from top leaders in smart computing, industry 4.0, and information security – which are crucial in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

ASCIS 2022 has also issued a call for research papers under different tracks including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Smart Computing, Cyber Security and Industry. The deadline to submit is August 31, 2022. A unique Industry Track will also be a part of the occasion wherein research problems from industry sectors will be presented for possible intervention by academicians.

A prelude to the main three-day conference would be a pre-conference workshop on November 24, 2022, to help the young computer science researchers have better clarity on the research methodology. Eminent academicians and industrialists from the domains such as IoT, AR and VR, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, would be present to explore the various research areas under each domain.

“MU has always has a strong focus on research and innovation. We are delighted to organize ASCIS 2022 with globally eminent experts from academia and industry. The schedule has experts from top-ranked institutes such as IITs, NITs and reputed foreign universities. We aim to identify the best research proposals to ignite cooperation between academia and industry,” said Dr. R. Sridaran, Dean, Marwadi University.

Some of the topics covered under the AI track are Machine Learning and Hybrid Systems, AI Computer Vision and Image Processing, NLP, Machine Interactions, Ethics in AI, Game Theory, Humanoid Robots and Big Data Analytics. Similarly, the Cyber Security category includes cyber threats prevention, Security and Privacy of Social Media, Cybercrimes, Digital Forensics and Blockchain for Cybersecurity.

“The convergence of computing systems and networks with the internet raises numerous security and privacy challenges. Researchers and practitioners face complex interdisciplinary issues from manufacturing technology to hardware and software development, networking, integration of compound systems, and cyber-security. We are thrilled to organize ASCIS 2022 to foster interaction between industry and academia and provide a platform to present the Research and Innovation on operational challenges, practical solutions, case studies, and field dependability data etc.,” said Prof. Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University.

Under Smart Computing track, topics such Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and applications in healthcare and digital epidemiology, agriculture, infrastructures, energy, transportation, water distribution systems and factories. In the industry track, researchers will discuss, among other things, Smart Manufacturing and Innovations, Internet of Things, and Industry 4.0.

Industry contributions to the ASCIS are invited to address security, dependability, and privacy issues related to the development process or the operation of critical systems, as seen from an industrial perspective.