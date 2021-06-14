Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jun 2021 01:47:10      انڈین آواز

Markets, Malls open in Delhi after restrictions eased down

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Most of the markets and Malls opened in the national capital today following further easing down of restrictions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that more relaxations in lockdown restrictions as a part of reopening the National Capital in a phased-manner.

As per the new directions, all market complexes and malls can now re-open from 10 am to 8 pm without following the odd-even criteria. The restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity from today. Mr Kejriwal announced that weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone. Mr Kejriwal said, if the number of daily Covid cases spike then Delhi government will again impose curbs. Private offices will run on 50 per cent capacity from 9 AM to 5 PM. Our correspondent reports that religious places will also be opened but no visitors will be allowed.

Image

Covid recovery rate in the National Capital Delhi continues its upward trajectory with positivity rate declining to nearly 0.35 per cent. Delhi Government has said that a total of 255 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 376 people recovered and 23 deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is three thousand 466.

More than 83 thousand 286 beneficiaries were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this, more than 60 lakh 72 thousand vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

ASI to re-open monuments, sites and museums from June 16

ASI to re-open monuments, sites and museums from June 16

By VINIT WAHI All Centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums in the country under Archaeological Surv ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz