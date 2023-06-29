इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2023 02:41:19      انڈین آواز
Many leaders condemn attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Published On: By

Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav and Rakesh Tikait said – the culprits should be punished

AMN / WEB DESK

Many big leaders have strongly condemned the deadly attack on Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (June 28).

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sustained bullet injuries after his convoy was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Wednesday.

Azad was travelling to Saharanpur from Delhi when two bullets were fired at his vehicle, NDTV reported. The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing the politician’s waist as it passed through the door, while the second bullet hit the back door.

Akhilesh Yadav condemned the attack

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about the attack on Azad, “The murderous attack on Azad Samaj Party’s National President Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoband, Saharanpur by criminals protected by power is highly condemnable.” When the people’s representative is not safe in the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public.

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted about this. Owaisi said, “The attack on Chandrashekhar Azad should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Fascist forces do not have the courage to fight in a big way. They want to achieve their objectives through violence. There should be an impartial inquiry and those who attacked.” Should be punished severely.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also called the attack on Bhim Army chief and national president Azad Samaj Party Chandrashekhar Azad a cowardly act. He appealed and said that the Uttar Pradesh government should take the strictest action by identifying the culprits. We pray to God for his safe and speedy recovery.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and MP from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat Hanuman Beniwal said, “The news of attacks on Azad in Deoband, Saharanpur is extremely saddening. I wish Chandrashekhar ji a speedy recovery. Such acts have no place in a democracy.”

Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has also tweeted condemning the attack. He said, “I condemn the cowardly attack on Bhim Army President Chandrashekhar Azad ji. Violence has no place in the society. I hope the Uttar Pradesh government will take strict action against the culprits. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

‘Chandrashekhar was shot four rounds’

On the other hand, City Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said, “Azad was returning to Chhutmalpur from the house of one of his party workers in Deoband on Wednesday. When his vehicle was in Deoband area, the assailants came in a Haryana number car and shot Chandrashekhar.” But fired four rounds, from which one bullet came out touching his stomach. In this firing, the glasses of the car were also broken.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

یونان کی قدامت پسند نیو ڈیموکریسی پارٹی نے، پارلیمانی انتخابات میں زبردست کامیابی حاصل کی ہے

اِس طرح رائے دہندگان نے وزیر اعظم کے طور پر مزید 4 سال کی مدت د ...

