Many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims, Tribals as human

IN a very serious and far reaching remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that many Indians did not consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human.

“The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human”, Rahul tweeted adding that ” The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE”.

http://<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human.<br><br>The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE.<a href=”https://t.co/mrDkodbwNC”>https://t.co/mrDkodbwNC</a></p>— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1315119655720153089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>