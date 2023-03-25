इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2023 08:47:44      انڈین آواز
Manu Bhaker wins India’s sixth medal, China wins sixth gold

Harpal Singh Bedi

Pistol ace Manu Bhaker, won India’s sixth medal picking up a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol while china continued their domination of the tournament, winning a sixth gold medal out of the eight decided so far in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol  at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range here on Saturday. 

Du Linshu won the first medal event of competition day four, defeating Hungary’s Istvan Peni 16-10 in the men’s 3P gold medal clash. Seasoned Swiss 3P specialist Jan Lochbihler won bronze when he edged out home favourite Aishwary Tomar in the top eight ranking round. He finished the 40-shot round with a score of 407.4 while Aishwary, courtesy three five-shot series in the 40s in the final Standing position, finished with a score of 405.5. Du topped the round with 410.7 while Istvan was second with 408.2. 

The Indian had earlier topped the 60-shot qualification round with a score of 591.

In the women’s 25m pistol, two Indians made the ranking round with Manu shooting a solid 294 in the second rapid-fire stage to finish third with a score of 584. Esha Singh bagged the seventh spot with 581. That meant both Indians found themselves in the first ranking match together from where, eventual gold medallist Doreen Vennekamp of Germany and Manu, qualified for the medal match with 14-hits each out of 20. Esha was third with 11-hits while Zavala of Mexico was fourth with 10-hits.

Two Chinese shooters, Xiong Yaxuan and eventual silver medallist Du Ziyue came through from the second ranking match with 12-hits apiece as the Koean and Singaporean shooters were eliminated.

In the medal match, where the fourth shooter is eliminated after the first four five-shot series, Xiong bowed out with 12-hits, confirming India’s medal. Doreen was leading at that stage with 16-hits while both Manu and China’s Ziyue were tied on 14-hits each. 

The Indian fought hard thereafter but her opponents did not falter, leaving Manu to settle for bronze after the sixth series with 20-hits to her name. Doreen finished with 30-hits at the end of 40-shots to Ziyue’s 29, returning a popular winner. This was the German two-time world championship medallist’s second medal in Bhopal, after winning silver in the women’s 10m air pistol earlier.

China now has 10 medals at the Bhopal World Cup stage including two silver and bronze medals each, besides six golds. India lies second with the lone gold won by Sarabjot Singh in the men’s 10m air pistol as well as one silver and four bronze medals. Germany is third with one gold and one silver each while Hungary is fourth with two silver medals. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, USA and Switzerland are the other medal winners.

