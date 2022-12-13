Manu Bhaker bags gold medal in 10 metre pistol junior women’s event at National Shooting Championship

AMN

Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker bagged a gold medal in the 10 metre pistol junior women’s event at the National Shooting Championship in Bhopal yesterday. Representing Haryana at the 65th edition of the National Shooting Championship, Manu Bhaker beat Telangana’s Esha Singh 17-13 in the final after topping the qualification with 583 points.

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar from Himachal Pradesh bagged the national title in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol with a score of 583. Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala and Indian Army’s Gurpreet Singh followed Vijay Kumar on the podium with 582 points.