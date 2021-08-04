Mansukh Mandaviya asks Kerala govt to take proactive measures to control Covid situation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked Kerala government to take more proactive measures and precautions to control the Covid 19 situation in the state. In a series of tweets, Mr. Mandaviya said, he has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard. He said, the Central Government’s team headed by National Centre for Disease Control has returned from Kerala and submitted its report.

The Minister said, he also spoke to Chief Minister over the phone and discussed the matter of the rising COVID19 cases in the State. He has also sought the State’s cooperation in managing the situation and have assured Central Government’s complete support.