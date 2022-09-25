Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks people to intensify Vocal for Local campaign on Bapu’s birth anniversary

Asks people to buy local goods along with Khadi, local handloom, handicrafts

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people to intensify Vocal for Local campaign on the occasion of Bapu’s birth anniversary on the 2nd of October and the upcoming festive season.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio this morning, Mr. Modi emphasised that people must buy local goods along with Khadi, local handloom, and handicrafts. He requested people to break all the records this time to buy these products of Khadi, handloom, or handicrafts in the festive season.

Mr. Modi said that a festive spirit has engulfed the country. Tomorrow is the first day of Navaratri where Maa Shailputri will be worshipped. He said a profound message of attainment of Siddhi through discipline and restraint is hidden in Indian festivals. He said that after Dussehra, the festival of Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated.

Prime Minister stated that the resolution of Vocal For Local has been associated with these festivals. He stressed that local artisans, craftsmen, and traders are included in the celebration of festivals.

The Prime Minister expressed his disapproval that polythene bags are being used for packing and packaging during festivals. He said that the harmful litter of polythene on the festivals observing cleanliness is against the spirit of Indian festivals. He asked people to use only locally made non-plastic bags. He noted with satisfaction that the trend of jute, cotton, banana fiber and many such traditional bags is on the rise once again.

Touching upon the subject of Tuberculosis, Prime Minister Modi hailed the people coming forward to adopt TB patients and taking the lead in ensuring a nutritious diet for these patients. He said that it is a part of the TB Free India campaign, whose basis is public participation. Mr. Modi expressed confidence that with this power of public participation, India will be free from TB by 2025.

Mr. Modi said that Jinu Rawatiya from a tribal area of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu has written to him about an ongoing village adoption program. Under this, medical students have adopted 50 villages. These medical students spread awareness among the village people, help in recuperation, and also impart information about the schemes of the government.

Today is the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay. Prime Minister Modi called him a brilliant humanist, thinker, and great son of India. He said that Deendayal Upadhyay put forth the idea of “Ekatma Manavdarshan” and “Antyodaya” before the country which is based on Indian values. Mr. Modi elaborated that “Ekatma Manavdarshan” is an ideology that gives freedom from conflict and prejudice. He

said that Deendayal Upadhya stressed the Indian philosophy which considers all human beings equal. He said that the great leader taught how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in modern, social, and political perspectives. Mr. Modi added that in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, people should take inspiration from him to take the country forward.

The Prime Minister said that the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh will be celebrated on the 28th of September. He expressed happiness that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He congratulated the people of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and the entire country for this decision.

Mr. Modi stressed that the memorials of martyrs and the names of places and institutions named after them inspire people with a sense of duty. He mentioned that the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled on Kartavya Path in Delhi recently as a step in this direction. He hoped that the youth will try something new on the 28th of September to mark the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Modi noted that the anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes is another reason to celebrate on the 28th of September.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Climate Change remains a major threat to Marine Eco-Systems. He spoke about Coastal Cleaning in the coastal areas of the country. The campaign “Swachh Sagar – Surakshit Sagar” started on the 5th of July and culminated on the 17th of September, the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti. This day was also Coastal Clean Up Day. This campaign, which started in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, lasted for 75 days.

The Prime Minister hailed the public participation in this effort. He cited the cleanliness-related programs that were seen for two and a half months. A long human chain was made in Goa. During the Ganpati immersion in Kakinada, people were told about the harm caused by plastic.

About 5000 youths from the NSS collected more than 30 tonnes of plastic. Within three days in Odisha, more than 20 thousand school students took a pledge that they would inspire their families and people along with them as well, for the Swachh Sagar – Surakshit Sagar initiative.

The Prime Minister spoke about a team in Bangalore – Youth for Parivartan. For the last eight years, this team has been working on cleanliness and other community activities. Their motto is – Stop Complaining, Start Acting. This team has beautified more than 370 places across the city so far. The campaign of Youth for Parivartan has connected over one hundred citizens at every place.

Mr. Modi also mentioned Kabaad se Jugaad campaign of Meerut. This campaign is related to the protection of the environment as well as the beautification of the city. The Prime Minister said that this campaign is an example of how to beautify public places at a low cost.

Sign Language Day was observed on the 23rd of September. The Prime Minister pointed out that there were no clear gestures and no standards for Sign Language for many years. The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center was established in 2015 to overcome these difficulties. He expressed happiness that this institution has prepared a dictionary comprising ten thousand words and expressions.

Mr. Modi said that emphasis has been given in the National Education Policy to maintain a fixed standard for Sign Language. He said that the campaign on Sign Language that began in the country 7 to 8 years ago, is benefitting millions of specially-abled people.

Prime Minister gave the example of Pooja who hails from Haryana. She was unable to communicate with her son earlier. After going through Sign Language training in 2018, the lives of both mother and son have become easier. Pooja’s son also learned Sign Language and won a prize in storytelling in his school as well.

Mr. Modi also mentioned Tinka who has a six-year-old daughter who cannot hear. Tinka and her daughter underwent a Sign Language course and are now able to communicate with each other. Kerala’s Manju could not hear since birth. Mr. Modi said sign language has become a means of communication for her whole family. Manju has decided to become a Sign Language teacher now.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to increase awareness about Indian Sign Language. He spoke about receiving a copy of the Hemkosh written in Braille. Hemkosh is one of the oldest dictionaries of Assamese language. It was prepared in the 19th century. It was edited by eminent linguist Hemchandra Barua. The Braille Edition of Hemkosh is around 10 thousand pages long and will be published in more than 15 volumes. Mr. Modi appreciated this sensitive effort.

He expressed pride that India is raising the flag of success in Para Sports. He recounted his meeting with Anvi from Surat and called it memorable. Anvi is afflicted with Down’s Syndrome since birth. She has also been battling serious heart disease since childhood. She had to undergo open heart surgery when she was only three months old. Despite all these difficulties, Anvi started to learn yoga. Now she has become an expert in yoga and also participates in competitions across the country and wins medals.

Mr. Modi highlighted that Yoga gave a new life to Anvi. He noted with satisfaction that the world has accepted that yoga is very effective for physical and mental wellness.

In view of this power of yoga, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on the 21 st of June. Mr. Modi stated that the United Nations has also recognized and honored the “India Hypertension Control Initiative” that started in 2017. Under this, lakhs of people suffering from blood pressure problems are being treated in government wellness centers. He exclaimed that the way this initiative has attracted the attention of international organizations is unprecedented.

Mr. Modi said that a task force has been formed to monitor the cheetahs recently released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. He said the task force will observe how the cheetahs are adapting to their new environment. He informed that the decision to allow people to go see the cheetahs in their natural habitat will be taken on the basis of the findings of the task force.

Mr. Modi stated that the reintroduction of cheetahs has made 130 crore Indians proud. He termed this as India’s love for nature and acknowledged that people are excited to get an opportunity to see the cheetahs.

He urged everyone to participate in a competition to be organised on the MyGov platform on Cheetahs. He asked people to come up with ideas to name the campaign on cheetahs. He also sought suggestions from people on naming the cheetahs. He added that traditional names related to Indian society and culture would be welcome. He said that people might win the opportunity to see a cheetah by participating in the competition.

The year 2023 will be observed as International Millet Year. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that many people have written to him about how they have made millets a part of their daily diet. Some people have also referred to traditional dishes made from millets. Mr. Modi called this a sign of a big change.

He said that an e-book should be prepared, in which people can share their experiences and dishes made from millets He added that before the start of the International Millet Year, this public encyclopedia based on millets can be prepared and published on the MyGov portal.

National Games are being organized in Gujarat from the 29th of this month. The Prime Minister called this a very special occasion as the National Games are being organized after many years. The previous events had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Mr. Modi gave his best wishes to every player who will participate in this.