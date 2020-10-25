France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Mann Ki Baat: PM calls upon youth to bring in innovations in indigenous sports
Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90 per cent
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India wants to end border tension with China peacefully: Rajnath
AMN / NEW DELHI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that many indigenous sports have attracted attention the world over just like our Spirituality, Yoga, and Ayurveda.

In Mann Ki Baat programme today, PM highlighted that Mallakhambh too is gaining popularity in many countries. He said when Chinmay Patankar and Pragya Patankar decided to teach Mallakhambh out of their home in America, they had no idea how successful it would be. Mallakhamb training centers are running at many locations across America. A large number of American Youth are joining and learning Mallakhamb. Mr Modi said Mallakhambh is becoming popular in around 20 other countries, be it Germany, Poland or Malaysia. And now, Mallakhamb World Championship has also been started which sees participants from around the world.

The Prime Minister said ancient India had many such sports which would bring about extraordinary growth within oneself – they give new dimensions to mind and body balance. He asked the young generation to learn more about Mallakhamb. He said the country’s youth should learn about the many forms of martial arts of the country and over the course of time bring about innovations in the same.

