Mann Ki Baat 100 episodes: 96 % people are aware and over 100 cr people listened to it at least once

All India Radio’s monthly Programme Mann Ki Baat has brought a positive impact on Indian citizens and evoked a sense of optimism and happiness among them. This was revealed by a listenership survey on Mann Ki Baat conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Management, IIM, Rohtak, and Prasar Bharati.

Addressing media on the outcome of the survey in New Delhi today, Director IIM, Rohtak, Professor Dheeraj P Sharma said the major findings of the survey titled- Listener Feedback and Sentiment Analysis of Mann ki Baat” indicates that nearly 96 percent of people are aware of Mann Ki Baat and more than 100 crore people listened to it at least once. He said, the survey apprises that 23 crore people have listened to or viewed the programme regularly, while 41 crore people have a scope of converting from being an occasional audience to a regular audience. Mr. Sharma said that after listening to Mann Ki Baat, 60 percent people have shown interest in contributing to the nation-building, while 59 percent reposed their trust in the government.

The Director said, the communication style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wide range of knowledge set an emotional connection with the audience which is the main reason behind the increasing listenership of Mann Ki Baat.

Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi while talking to AIR News said, that scientific achievements of India, Common Citizen Stories, gallant of armed forces, Youth Related Issues, and Environment and Natural Resource related issues were the most popular topics covered in the Mann Ki Baat survey.

over 10 thousand people of the age group of above 15 years from all walks of life participated in the survey. The Data was collected from North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling. The survey further indicates that 44.7 percent of the people viewed or listened to Mann Ki Baat through Television while 37.6 percent preferred mobile phones for listening. Only 17.6 percent of people used Radio to listen to Mann Ki Baat. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast by All India Radio on its entire network this Sunday at 11 AM.