इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2023 02:54:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mann Ki Baat 100 episodes: 96 % people are aware and over 100 cr people listened to it at least once

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

All India Radio’s monthly Programme Mann Ki Baat has brought a positive impact on Indian citizens and evoked a sense of optimism and happiness among them. This was revealed by a listenership survey on Mann Ki Baat conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Management, IIM, Rohtak, and Prasar Bharati.

Addressing media on the outcome of the survey in New Delhi today, Director IIM, Rohtak, Professor Dheeraj P Sharma said the major findings of the survey titled- Listener Feedback and Sentiment Analysis of Mann ki Baat” indicates that nearly 96 percent of people are aware of Mann Ki Baat and more than 100 crore people listened to it at least once. He said, the survey apprises that 23 crore people have listened to or viewed the programme regularly, while 41 crore people have a scope of converting from being an occasional audience to a regular audience. Mr. Sharma said that after listening to Mann Ki Baat, 60 percent people have shown interest in contributing to the nation-building, while 59 percent reposed their trust in the government.

The Director said, the communication style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wide range of knowledge set an emotional connection with the audience which is the main reason behind the increasing listenership of Mann Ki Baat.

Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi while talking to AIR News said, that scientific achievements of India, Common Citizen Stories, gallant of armed forces, Youth Related Issues, and Environment and Natural Resource related issues were the most popular topics covered in the Mann Ki Baat survey.

over 10 thousand people of the age group of above 15 years from all walks of life participated in the survey. The Data was collected from North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling. The survey further indicates that 44.7 percent of the people viewed or listened to Mann Ki Baat through Television while 37.6 percent preferred mobile phones for listening. Only 17.6 percent of people used Radio to listen to Mann Ki Baat. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast by All India Radio on its entire network this Sunday at 11 AM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart