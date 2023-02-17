Manipur to host G20 dialogue forum from today

AMN

Delegates from different foreign countries arrived this afternoon in Imphal for B20 Session which is the official G20 Dialogue Forum for the global business community.

Delegates from 23 nations spread across the globe which consists of 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats including Ambassadors will be participating in the session. The session will be held this evening at Imphal and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industries Som Parkash, Union Minister of State of External Affairs Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh and other senior government officials from the state and the Centre will attend the session.

Manipur is hosting the three days event from today. During the event, visiting delegates will also interact with local industries of different sectors. The delegates will also visit the historical and tourist spots of the state during their stay in Manipur.