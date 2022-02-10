Manipur: Scrutiny of nomination papers for first phase held today, one independent candidate rejected; Polls for 38 seats to be held on 27th Feb

AMN

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase was held today in Manipur. In the first phase, voting for 38 assembly constituencies for five electoral districts will be held on 27th of this month. One hundred and seventy-six candidates filed their nomination papers for the first phase. During the scrutiny held today, nomination papers of one Independent candidate from Saikot (ST) have been rejected.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase polls in Manipur was held today. One nomination paper have been rejected in Saikot (ST) assembly constituency of Churachandpur district. Thirty-five nomination papers were submitted for six assembly segments in this district. All 22 nomination papers submitted in Bishnupur districts which have six assembly constituencies are found correct and accepted. In Imphal West district, all 56 nomination papers were clear. Eighteen candidates filed nomination papers for three assembly constituencies under Kangpokpi district and all were clear. Meanwhile, around thirty-two candidates submitted their nomination papers for the second phase polls in Manipur today. So far, 47 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for this phase. The last date of the submission of nomination papers for the second phase is 11 February and scrutiny will be held on 14th February.

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed for 10 assembly segments of Imphal East districts is also completed. Forty-five (45) candidates filed nomination papers in the districts. Meanwhile, the election campaigning has gained momentum in Manipur for the upcoming General Election. The Chief Minister of Assam and Convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Imphal today. He attended a meeting this evening along with the leaders of the BJP party and discussed the polls strategies with the Party workers.