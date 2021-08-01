Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Manipur reports 832 new COVID19 cases

AMN

832 persons including two personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed COVID positive during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 5600 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, 10 people succmbed to the infection in the last twenty four hours. The cumulative deaths is 1566.

Meanwhile, 957 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is 87,360 and the total positive case is 95,343. The recovery rate is 87.94 percent. The active case stands at 10405.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 13,20,287 including 2,12,704 second doses.

Sanjeev and Aishwary Tomar in India’s last Shooting challenge

Harpal Singh Bedi Luckless Indian shooters will have a one last shot at salvaging their reputation as Sanje ...

P V Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to bag medal in two Olympics

AMN / SPORTS DESK Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history today becoming the first Indian woman to w ...

PV Sindhu gets bronze medal at Tokyo Olympic

AMN Indian star Shuttler PV Sindhu today secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic, defeating China’s H ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

