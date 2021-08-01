Manipur reports 832 new COVID19 cases

AMN
832 persons including two personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed COVID positive during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 5600 samples tested for the virus.
On the other hand, 10 people succmbed to the infection in the last twenty four hours. The cumulative deaths is 1566.
Meanwhile, 957 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is 87,360 and the total positive case is 95,343. The recovery rate is 87.94 percent. The active case stands at 10405.
The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 13,20,287 including 2,12,704 second doses.