27 Mar 2022

Manipur reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 886 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 1.2 percent.

No death case was reported  due to the COVID-19 in the last twenty four hours. The death toll remained at  2,120 in the State.
Meanwhile, 4 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,34,921. The recovery rate is 98.42 percent. The total number of infected people so far is 1,37,081. 

The total number of active cases is 40. The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till this evening as per Cowin portal in Manipur is 27,78,313 including 11,78,424 second doses.

