15 Feb 2022

Manipur logs 92 COVID-19 cases, one death

AMN

92 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 1,609 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 5.7 percent.

One COVID-19 related death case has been reported in the last twenty-four hours. The death toll increased to 2,084 in the State.

Meanwhile, 151 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,31,637. The recovery rate is 96.84 percent. The total number of infected people so far is 1,35,930. The total number of active cases is 2,209.

The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till this evening as per cowin portal in Manipur is 26,37,211 including 10,98,904 second doses.

