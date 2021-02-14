Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Manipur: IJU condemns hurling of hand grenade to the office of Poknapham

The hurling of a hand grenade to the vernacular daily of Manipur-Poknapham has been condemned by many sections citing it is the threat to freedom of speech. It may be mentioned that an unknown lady hurled a chinese made hand grenade to the office of Poknapham and its sister publication – People’s Chronicle located at the heart of Imphal yesterday evening.

However, the bomb did not explode and Police have registered a case on the matter. No underground organisation has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Condemning such an act, the journalist fraternity decided to go on indefinite strike and all newspapers in Imphal failed to hit the stands today.

The members of All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMJWU) and Editor Guilds Manipur held a sit in protest today at Imphal condemning the such cowardice attack.

The State IPR Minister, Manipur’s Rajya Sabha MP and others condemned the terrorist act. Indian Journalist Union (IJU) also condemned the hurling of a Chinese made hand grenade to the office of Poknapham and People’s Chronicles and demanded that the State government should take action against those culprits.

