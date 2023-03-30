Manipur govt to give asylum to displaced Myanmarese

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Manipur, the State government has decided to identify and keep those Myanmarese at the designated Detention Centres who have sought asylum in the State. The Manipur Government has constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Tribal Affairs and Hill Minister Letpao Haokip after it was reported that many Myanmarese crossed over Manipur boundary due to the armed conflict occurring near border areas between Myanmar Army and resistant force PDF.

The Committee along with other State Ministers visited Gamphazol village of Chandel district today and interacted with villagers. The team informed the villagers to help the State officials on identifying the refugees and not to give shelters at their home. Instead, all the refugees will have to stay in the Detention Centres and they have to return back to Myanmar after the situation in the country improves.