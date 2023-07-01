इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 11:52:10      انڈین آواز
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Ukey appeals to people of Manipur to bring peace & normalcy in state

AMN/ WEB DESK

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Ukey appealed to the people of Manipur to bring peace and normalcy in the State. In a message given to the people of Manipur this evening, the Governor said that she is deeply shocked and disheartened about the unprecedented ethnic clash between two communities in the State that broke out on the third of last month which has been still continuing.

The communal clash has razed innumerable houses in both communities and thousands of displaced people have been taking shelter in different relief camps.

While condemning the inhuman act carried out during the clashes, the Governor of Manipur said that activities of paddy cultivation have been adversely affected and children are deprived of education due to the prevailing situation. Mrs. Anusuiya Uikey said, she sincerely appeals to all irrespective of caste, creed, and religion to extend their fullest cooperation to solve the problem through an amicable and peaceful dialogue so that our age-old tradition of coexistence can be maintained.

She also appealed especially to women of Manipur to restrain from blocking security forces on the road as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the State and baseless rumors.

