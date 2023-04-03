इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 09:26:50      انڈین آواز
Education is an important instrument for economic and political transformation of society: Manipur Governor

Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey attended the 36th Convocation of India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at its Regional Centre located at Imphal.

Speaking in the Convocation, the Governor said that education has been recognized as the most important instrument for economic and political transformation of society. She said that well-educated human resources, equipped with the knowledge and appropriate skills are vital for economic and social development. Moreover, in a diverse society like India, education acts as an integrative force, she said.

The Governor said that the introduction of New Education Policy, NEP 2020 has become a strong movement for imparting education and skilling youths of the nation. She also termed the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) program as an instrument for people-to-people contact and a better understanding of each other across the nation.

