Manipur CM launches Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain Campaign- 2022

AMN/ WEB DESK

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain Campaign- 2022 in an aim to intensify water conservation measures in the identified water-stressed blocks and districts across the State.

The State Water Resources Department would be the Nodal Department for carrying out the campaign. As part of the Campaign, Jal Shakti Kendras would be set up in all districts of the State and the kendras would act as knowledge centres for disseminating information related to techniques for water conservation. During the campaign, special focus would be made in mapping of springs and springs shed and its rejuvenation and management.

Shri Biren said that the campaign would be taken up in all districts of the State with the theme “Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls” and the campaign would be implemented till 30th November, 2022. He also said that there is a need to set up rain water harvesting methods in all Government Offices, Schools and Colleges as the harvested water could be stored and treated for use in the particular area.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that water conservation is much related to the Green Manipur Mission of the State Government and would help in maintenance of cleanliness in the State. Therefore, Water Conservation work and Green Manipur Mission should be taken up simultaneously.