Manipur CM kicks off 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship-2022 in Imphal

AMN

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday kicked off the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship-2022 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

The championship has been organised by Manipur Hockey under the aegis of Hockey India and will continue till 22nd of May. Altogether, 25 teams from different States and Union Territories will be participating in the national event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh expressed his gratitude to Hockey India for giving the opportunity to organize such a national event in the state. He also appreciated President, Hockey India Gyanendro Ningombam for his initiatives to further develop hockey in the state. He said that the championship would be a beginning for all participating young players to go forward to higher level and added that the event would also encourage and motivate young players of the state to practice with much dedication.
Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, President of Hockey India Gyanendro Ningombam and other officials were present on this occasion.

In 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2022, the participating teams are divided into eight pools. Teams in Pool ‘A’ are- Haryana, Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir, while Pool ‘B’ features- Jharkhand, Manipur and Kerala. Pool ‘C’ consists of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, while Pool ‘D’ consists of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Assam have been slotted in Pool ‘E’, while Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Arunachal have been included in Pool ‘F’. In Pool ‘G’, Punjab, Tripura and Himachal will battle it out, while in Pool ‘H’, Bihar, Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana are grouped together.

After seven days of pool matches, the Quarter-Finals will be played on 19th of May. The semi-finals will be held on 21st and the Medal matches will be played on 22nd of May.

