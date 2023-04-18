इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2023 12:18:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Manipur CM inaugurates Hun-Thadou cultural festival at Kangpokpi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The 5th edition of HUN- a Thadou Cultural Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.HUN festival is an annual cultural festival and a civilising act of the Thadous community of Manipur and it is celebrated at the arrival of the new year according to the community.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren attended the opening ceremony of the two days festival and declared the opening of the festival today. Other state ministers, MLA, top civil and police officers also attended the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony will be tomorrow and the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda arrived Imphal today to attend the closing ceremony. The Miss Universe 2021 Harnaz Kaur Sandhu and other celebrities are expected to join the festival tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart