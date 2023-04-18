Manipur CM inaugurates Hun-Thadou cultural festival at Kangpokpi

AMN

The 5th edition of HUN- a Thadou Cultural Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.HUN festival is an annual cultural festival and a civilising act of the Thadous community of Manipur and it is celebrated at the arrival of the new year according to the community.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren attended the opening ceremony of the two days festival and declared the opening of the festival today. Other state ministers, MLA, top civil and police officers also attended the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony will be tomorrow and the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda arrived Imphal today to attend the closing ceremony. The Miss Universe 2021 Harnaz Kaur Sandhu and other celebrities are expected to join the festival tomorrow.