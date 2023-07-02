Manipur: CM Biren Singh rushes to Meetei village to assess the situation, where suspected militants killed 3 local village guards

AMN

In Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and a team of Ministers rushed to Khoijumantabi under the Bishnupur district this afternoon to assess the situation. Suspected militants had attacked the village last night and killed three local village guards. They had also taken away two weapons from the spot. The police rushed to the spot and conducted search operation.



The police said that the suspected militants fired toward the guard post of the village and exchanged fire for nearly two hours. In the incident, three village guards were killed on the spot.