इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 07:49:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Manipur celebrates its 51st Statehood Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Manipur, the 51st Statehood Day was celebrated today. The main function was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said that the State has been able to attract many domestic and foreign tourists. He informed that many visitors had acknowledged the progress and development of the State. He further added that the State will be holding events in connection with G20 and even the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India this year.

He said that his government aims to bring governance and development in far-flung rural and hill areas to redress their grievances and provide services to the people at their doorsteps.

Raising concern about large-scale deforestation, Biren Singh informed that a mass tree plantation campaign will be organized from March to July this year.

Lauding the contribution of the people working in different sectors for faster development of the State, the Chief Minister stated that the people of the State are representing the country in almost all sectors. He also said that the State Government has been putting every effort to bring quality education and develop the higher education sector in the State.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many dignitaries have extended their good wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Statehood Day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

OXFAM REPORT:ملک میں بڑھتا اقتصادی عدم مساوات!

ملک کے 21 ارب پتیوں کے پاس 70 کروڑ لو گوں سے زیادہ پیسہ ہے، ان کے ...

مکرم جاہ بہادر سرکاری اعزاز کیساتھ مکہ مسجد کے مقبرۂ آصف جاہی میں سپرد لحد Nizam VIII

حیدرآباد۔18جنوری: آصف ثامن نواب میر برکت علی خان مکرم جاہ بہا ...

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart