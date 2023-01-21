Manipur celebrates its 51st Statehood Day

AMN

In Manipur, the 51st Statehood Day was celebrated today. The main function was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said that the State has been able to attract many domestic and foreign tourists. He informed that many visitors had acknowledged the progress and development of the State. He further added that the State will be holding events in connection with G20 and even the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India this year.

He said that his government aims to bring governance and development in far-flung rural and hill areas to redress their grievances and provide services to the people at their doorsteps.

Raising concern about large-scale deforestation, Biren Singh informed that a mass tree plantation campaign will be organized from March to July this year.

Lauding the contribution of the people working in different sectors for faster development of the State, the Chief Minister stated that the people of the State are representing the country in almost all sectors. He also said that the State Government has been putting every effort to bring quality education and develop the higher education sector in the State.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many dignitaries have extended their good wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Statehood Day.