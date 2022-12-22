Manipur: 7 students killed, over 40 others injured after school bus overturns

WEB DESK

Seven students lost their lives, and over 40 others injured after a school bus overturned in Noney district of Manipur yesterday. The mishap occurred on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the mountainous district. Among the injured, 10 are in critical condition.

Five students died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The Students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep anguish over the death of students in the school bus accident. Mr. Modi also announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 rupees to those injured in the accident from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan and State Chief Minister N Biren Singh have also extended condolences to the bereaved families.