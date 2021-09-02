Mandatory RT-PCR test for passengers arriving in Mumbai from Europe, China and few more countries

AMN / WEB DESK

International passengers arriving in Mumbai from a few countries will have to undergo a RT-PCR test at arrivals from tomorrow. All passengers arriving from other countries will also have to remain in compulsory home quarantine for at least 14 days after arrival. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an order in this regard.

In view of the new variants of coronavirus that have been detected recently, few days ago the Maharashtra government announced that all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare will be applicable for all international passengers entering the state.

Earlier fully vaccinated people were not required to submit negative RT PCR report. Mumbai’s civic body has also issued similar orders which will be applicable from tomorrow. Accordingly international passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will have to undergo a self paid mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport.

The civic body has clarified that adequate arrangements have been made at the airport with a testing capacity enhanced to 600 per hour. All other passengers who have to take connecting flights from Mumbai Airport or are looking to exit will have to submit a RT-PCR negative report, not older than 72 hours.

RT PCR testing facilities are available at the airport at a cost of six hundred rupee per person.